Meritas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.