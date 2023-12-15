Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is DCM Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.4% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Shares of META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $856.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

