Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.17 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.96. The company has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.