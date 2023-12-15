MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.37. MFA Financial shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 251,365 shares trading hands.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 27.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 47.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 290,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

