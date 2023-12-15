Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $365.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

