Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 58,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 36.0% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 467,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $159,326,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $365.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.68.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.