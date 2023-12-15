Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions
In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MSI opened at $315.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $329.83.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
