Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up to $19.05

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $19.68. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 37,048 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

