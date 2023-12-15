National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SES stock opened at C$8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$9.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.