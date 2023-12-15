Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $469.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.