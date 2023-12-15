Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,480 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $235.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

