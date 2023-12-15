NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.10.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.00 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

