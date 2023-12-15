Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $233.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

