NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.7% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

