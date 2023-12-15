NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $1,085,180.02 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $233.24. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

