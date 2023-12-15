Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

