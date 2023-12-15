ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $30.55 on Thursday. ON has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

