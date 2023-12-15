Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,284,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 8,941,695 shares.The stock last traded at $99.87 and had previously closed at $100.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

