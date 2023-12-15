PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 176.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,335,000 after buying an additional 549,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

