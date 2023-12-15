Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $300.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

