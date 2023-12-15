Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Position Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,560 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Pan American Silver worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $1,297,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

