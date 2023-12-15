Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NYSE:PK opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

