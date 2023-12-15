Park National Corp OH Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 530.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 36,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $534.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

