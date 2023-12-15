Park National Corp OH Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

