Park National Corp OH Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $219.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average is $201.20. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $219.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.