Park National Corp OH Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,362 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

