Park National Corp OH Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after buying an additional 262,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after buying an additional 622,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

