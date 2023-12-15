Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG opened at $130.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.28.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

