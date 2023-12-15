Park National Corp OH Sells 14,888 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

NVDA opened at $483.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

