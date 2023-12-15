Park National Corp OH Sells 190 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 58,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,015.0% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 25,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.74 and its 200 day moving average is $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.30.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.