Park National Corp OH Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VAW opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.93. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

