Park National Corp OH Sells 2,536 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

