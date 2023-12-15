Park National Corp OH Sells 3,135 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $563.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

