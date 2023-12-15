Park National Corp OH Sells 3,239 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

SHW opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.12 and a 200 day moving average of $261.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.24.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

