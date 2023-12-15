Park National Corp OH Sells 37,882 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $122,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 140.4% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $6,380,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.