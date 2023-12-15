Park National Corp OH Sells 563 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.76.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $256.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $257.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

