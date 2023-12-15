Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $158.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

