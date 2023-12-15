Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,239,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,949,392 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $833,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 726,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.