Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 22840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 304.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.0% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 571,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 131,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 470,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 335,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

