Peter Kimberley Acquires 9,168 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kimberley purchased 9,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,993.12 ($12,544.72).

LON TND opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.29. Tandem Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 69.75 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.83 ($3.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,068.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Recommended Stories

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

