Peter Kimberley Acquires 9,168 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kimberley purchased 9,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,993.12 ($12,544.72).
Tandem Group Price Performance
LON TND opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.29. Tandem Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 69.75 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.83 ($3.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,068.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Tandem Group Company Profile
