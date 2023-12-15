PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of PGTI opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $224,025. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

