Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

