Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $23.88. Photronics shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 398,972 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 159,393 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Photronics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at $990,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at $3,266,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 187.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

