Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 568,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 464,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $866.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

