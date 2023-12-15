Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 154,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.74% of CVRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 3,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $506.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

CVRx Profile

CVRx Profile

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

