Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $259.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

