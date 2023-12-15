Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 44,646 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Sprout Social Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

