Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

