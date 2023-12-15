Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,224,000 after purchasing an additional 393,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,890 shares of company stock worth $15,936,273. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $253.12 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.39 and a 1 year high of $253.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

