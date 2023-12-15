Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Freshpet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

